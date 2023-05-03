Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

