Westpac Banking Corp Has $360,000 Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

