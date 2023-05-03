Westpac Banking Corp Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 241.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $964,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

JXN stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.48 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

