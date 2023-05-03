Westpac Banking Corp Has $594,000 Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRSH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $68,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at $266,468.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $68,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,468.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

