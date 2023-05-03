Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,858 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.