Westpac Banking Corp Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 5.1 %

DINO opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

