Westpac Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

