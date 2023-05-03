Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

