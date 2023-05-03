Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,593 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pentair by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Pentair Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

