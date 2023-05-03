Westpac Banking Corp Takes $322,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $3,453,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Toast by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,613. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

