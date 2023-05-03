William E. Grace Sells 725 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.7 %

United Rentals stock opened at $355.42 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

