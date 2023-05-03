Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$28,750.00 ($19,039.74).

Wotso Property Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

Wotso Property Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Wotso Property’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Wotso Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

