WW International (WW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. WW International has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of WW opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $571.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in WW International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Read More

