Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Xerox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 202,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

