Xponential Fitness (XPOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

NYSE XPOF opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,249,319 shares of company stock worth $156,584,797 in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

