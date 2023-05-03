Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

