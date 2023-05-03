Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

