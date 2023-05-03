Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.00.

ZBRA opened at $255.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.84 and its 200-day moving average is $283.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $378.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

