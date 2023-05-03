Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) President Scott J. Mclean Buys 37,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZION stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 947,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 599,605 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

