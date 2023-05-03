Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.60

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.60 and last traded at $88.52, with a volume of 440859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

