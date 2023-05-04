140 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

NYSE:RACE opened at $277.64 on Thursday. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $286.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

