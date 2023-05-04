176,799 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 176,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after buying an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $9,776,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.4 %

About Vodafone Group Public

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.