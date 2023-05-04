28,170 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

