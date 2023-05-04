29,548 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after buying an additional 220,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $222.58 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $226.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $130,622.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $540,915.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $130,622.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,201.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,213 shares of company stock worth $8,763,311. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

