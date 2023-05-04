39,423 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,423 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,484 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 197,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 330,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

eBay Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

