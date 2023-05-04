800 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Media ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBS opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $42.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.