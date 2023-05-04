888 Reiterates Maintains Rating for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96. Leidos has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $110.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

