897 Shares in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLES. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Price Performance

BLES stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

