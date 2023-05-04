AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 16,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %

ABBV opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.13. The company has a market cap of $263.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

