Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.76

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 56583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Abcam Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Abcam in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Abcam by 820.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

