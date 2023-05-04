Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.76

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 56583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Abcam Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.
Institutional Trading of Abcam
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.