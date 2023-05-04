Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.62.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.82 on Monday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $860.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accolade by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Accolade by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

