Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.62.
Accolade Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.82 on Monday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $860.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accolade by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Accolade by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.