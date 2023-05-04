Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised Acer from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Acer Price Performance
Shares of ACEYY opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Acer has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $3.98.
