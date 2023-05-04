Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 7.1% in April

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.