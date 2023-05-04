Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Sells $26,996.97 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the first quarter worth approximately $909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

