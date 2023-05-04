ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.7 days.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. ADENTRA has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $27.08.

ADENTRA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

