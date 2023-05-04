ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 12,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.