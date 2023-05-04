Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 3,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $345.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $3,717,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.