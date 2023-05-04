Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) vs. ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Critical Contrast

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Emissions Solutions and ASP Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Emissions Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.10%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

35.5% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and ASP Isotopes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions $102.99 million 0.42 -$8.92 million ($0.49) -3.33 ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million N/A N/A

ASP Isotopes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advanced Emissions Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions -8.66% -6.24% -4.87% ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats ASP Isotopes on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

