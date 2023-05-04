AdvanSix (ASIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.7 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.81%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,320 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

