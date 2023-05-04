AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AECOM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in AECOM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AECOM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.