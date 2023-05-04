AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AER. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.29.

AER stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $2,661,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 646,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in AerCap by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

