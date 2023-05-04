Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 378,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Afya has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 404,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Afya by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 152,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

