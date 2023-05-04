Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20. The company has a market cap of $398.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

