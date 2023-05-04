AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $1,645,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in AGCO by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

