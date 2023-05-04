AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

