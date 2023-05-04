AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $124.63, but opened at $132.92. AGCO shares last traded at $123.29, with a volume of 171,661 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at AGCO

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

