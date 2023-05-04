Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 323,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Agilysys stock opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.93 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $88.16.
In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,956 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
