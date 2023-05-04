Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.30.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $172.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.15.

Insider Activity

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

