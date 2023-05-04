Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 140,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $728.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $418.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

