Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,832 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $303.11 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.12.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.80.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.